The much-ballyhooed return of Michael McDonald to the Doobie Brothers after 26 years got short-circuited Tuesday due to what a band member indicated was a case of COVID-19.

The Minnesota State Fair announced late Tuesday afternoon that McDonald would not be performing Tuesday evening but the rest of the Doobies would be.

The opening act, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, also canceled. The fair did not offer an explanation for the change in the lineup.

After the second song, co-founder Tom Johnston, a singer/guitarist, said McDonald was not feeling well.

"He's recuperating and isolating. We hope to have him back in a week or so," he said, adding that it's what's happening these days.

"He's had his vaccine," he said. "But the show must go on."

The Doobie Brothers — from left, Tom Johnston John McFee, Michael McDonald and Pat Simmons — has an album out this fall. Together 50 years, they posed for a portrait last month in L.A.

The Doobies entourage is traveling with a COVID compliance officer. All the band members and crew are vaccinated, Johnston told the Star Tribune last week.

"Guys even wear masks on the buses," he said. "If you weren't singing [in rehearsals], you had to have a mask on. Everybody in the crew has to have a mask on.

"Having had [COVID] once myself, it makes you think about it. It depends on where you're playing. Various areas of the country go up and down as far as the intensity and shall I say 'risk' there is, for lack of a better word."

After an 18-month delay, the Doobie Brothers kicked off their 50th anniversary tour on Aug. 22 at the Iowa State Fair. The Minnesota State Fair is the sixth stop on the tour. McDonald has participated in the previous shows in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois; three of them were outdoor venues.

Backstage at the Iowa fair, signs were posted prominently about wearing masks and observing COVID protocols.

When McDonald joined the five-year-old Doobies in 1975, the husky-voiced keyboardist brought a blue-eyed soul sound, including the hits "Takin' It to the Streets," "What a Fool Believes" and "Minute by Minute."

Some of his tunes have been missing from the Rock Hall of Fame band's concert sets since he last toured with them in 1995.

The concert at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand was sold out. To inquire about refunds, e-mail the State Fair ticket office at tickets@mnstatefair.org.

