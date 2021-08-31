The much ballyhooed return of Michael McDonald to the Doobie Brothers after 26 years got short-circuited Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Fair announced late Tuesday afternoon that McDonald would not be performing this evening but the rest of the Doobies will be. Their opening act, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, also canceled for tonight. The fair did not offer an explanation for the change in the lineup.

The Doobies entourage is traveling with a COVID compliance officer. All the band members and crew are vaccinated, co-founder Tom Johnston, a singer/guitarist, told the Star Tribune last week.

"Guys even wear masks on the buses," he said. "If you weren't singing [in rehearsals], you had to have a mask on. Everybody in the crew has to have a mask on.

"Having had it [COVID] once myself, it makes you think about it. It depends on where you're playing. Various areas of the country go up and down as far as the intensity and shall I say 'risk' there is, for lack of a better word."

After an 18-month delay, the Doobie Brothers kicked off their 50th anniversary tour on Aug. 22 at the Iowa State Fair. The Minnesota State Fair is the sixth stop on the tour. McDonald has participated in the previous shows in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois; three of them were outdoor venues.

Michael McDonald, third from left, bowed out of Tuesday's Doobie Brothers reunion concert at the State Fair with bandmates Tom Johnston, John McFee and Pat Simmons. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Backstage at the Iowa fair, there were signs posted prominently about wearing masks and observing COVID protocols.

When McDonald joined the 5-year-old Doobies in 1975, the husky voiced keyboardist brought a blue-eyed soul sound, including the hits "Takin' It to the Streets," "What a Fool Believes" and "Minute by Minute." Some of his tunes have been missing from the Rock Hall of Fame band's concert sets since he last toured with them in 1995.

The Doobies are expected to take the stage at 7:30 tonight at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand. The concert is sold out. To inquire about refunds, e-mail the State Fair ticket office at tickets@mnstatefair.org.

