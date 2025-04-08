Michael Malone takes the fall despite being the least of the Nuggets' multitude of headaches

DENVER — Jamal Murray's delicate health. Michael Porter Jr.'s dizzying slumps. Aaron Gordon's balky right calf. Russell Westbrook's boneheaded plays. An indifferent defense. A paper-thin bench. An ever-changing starting lineup.
The Denver Nuggets' headaches are so many that Nikola Jokic, in the midst of an historic season, couldn't pinpoint his biggest concern following their latest loss Sunday to the short-handed Indiana Pacers.
''I don't know. Maybe we just, maybe we just ... I don't know, actually,'' Jokic said.
The Nuggets are hoping a stunning shakeup will provide a solution to all that ails them.
In a shocking move with less than a week left in the regular season, the Nuggets fired coach Michael Malone on Tuesday with the team in fourth place in the Western Conference, in the midst of his eighth consecutive winning season in Denver and less than two years removed from leading the franchise to its first NBA championship.
The team also announced that general manager Calvin Booth's contract won't be renewed.
''Play hard and have fun,'' Josh Kroenke, the vice chairman of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, replied when asked by Vic Lombardi of the team's flagship Altitude network for his immediate expectations for the team.
The Nuggets tabbed David Adelman as coach for the remainder of the season, which includes road games against Sacramento and Houston sandwiched around a home game Friday night against Memphis, which fired head coach Taylor Jenkins on March 28 despite being playoff-bound, like the Nuggets.