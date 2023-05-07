More from Star Tribune
Michael Houston named teacher of the year
Michael Houston, a mathematics teacher at Harding High School in St. Paul Public Schools, was named the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at The River Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Wisconsin sheriff's deputy shot, killed
A western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy was shot and killed near Glenwood City on Saturday night, the third such on-duty shooting death of a law enforcement officer in the region in a month, officials said.
Twins manage only one hit, lose rubber game to Guardians 2-0 as Joe Ryan takes first loss
Alex Kirilloff broke up Cal Quantrill's bid with a seventh-inning single, but that was it for a struggling offense.
