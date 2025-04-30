Michael Harris II drives in 3 runs and the Braves defeat the Rockies for their 16th loss in 17 games

On the same day he was recalled to Atlanta, AJ Smith-Shawver (1-2) gave up two earned runs and struck out five across 5 1/3 innings to earn his second career win. After throwing 59 pitches, 46 for strikes, the 22-year-old right-hander was pulled from the game in the sixth inning after getting hit on his throwing elbow by a sharp line drive from Ryan McMahon.