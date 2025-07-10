Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito revisit ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' for its 50th anniversary

Jack Nicholson did not want to go to the Oscars. It was 1976 and he was nominated for best actor in ''One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.'' The Miloš Forman film, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a nationwide theatrical re-release on July 13 and July 16, had become a bit of a sensation — the second highest grossing picture of 1975, behind ''Jaws,'' and had received nine Oscar nominations.
But Nicholson wasn't feeling optimistic. In five years, he'd already been nominated five times. He'd also lost five times. And he told his producer, Michael Douglas, that he couldn't go through it again.
''I remember how hard I had to persuade Jack to come to the ceremony. He was so reluctant, but we got him there,'' Douglas said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. ''And then of course we lost the first four awards. Jack was sitting right in front of me and sort of leaned back and said 'Oh, Mikey D, Mikey D, I told you, man.' I just said, ‘Hang in there.'''
Douglas, of course, was right. ''One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'' would go on to sweep the ''big five'' — screenplay, director, actor, actress and picture — the first film to do so in 41 years, (''It Happened One Night,'' in 1934) which only ''The Silence of the Lambs'' has done since. That night was one of many vindicating moments for a film that no one wanted to make or distribute that has quite literally stood the test of time.
''This is my first 50th anniversary,'' Douglas said. ''It's the first movie I ever produced. To have a movie that's so lasting, that people get a lot out of, it's a wonderful feeling. It's bringing back a lot of great memories.''
The film adaption of Ken Kesey's countercultural novel was a defining moment for Douglas, a son of Hollywood who was stuck in television and got a lifeline to film when his father, Kirk Douglas, gave him the rights to the book, and many of the then-unknown cast like Danny DeVito and Christopher Lloyd.
DeVito was actually the first person officially cast. Douglas, who'd known him for nearly 10 years, brought Forman to see him play Martini on stage.
''Miloš said, ‘Yes! Danny! Perfect! Cast!' Douglas said in his best Czech accent. ''It was a big moment for Danny. But I always knew how talented he was.''