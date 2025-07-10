Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito revisit ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' for its 50th anniversary

Douglas, of course, was right. ''One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'' would go on to sweep the ''big five'' — screenplay, director, actor, actress and picture — the first film to do so in 41 years, (''It Happened One Night,'' in 1934) which only ''The Silence of the Lambs'' has done since. That night was one of many vindicating moments for a film that no one wanted to make or distribute that has quite literally stood the test of time.