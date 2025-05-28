Michael Cera and Wes Anderson were destined to make a movie together

CANNES, France — When Michael Cera was announced as joining the cast of a Wes Anderson movie for the first time, the prevailing response was: Hadn't he already been in a Wes Anderson movie?
So seemingly aligned in sensibility and style are Cera and Anderson that you could easily imagine a whole fake filmography. It is, for a slightly more corduroyed corner of the movie world, an actor-director pairing as destined as Scorsese and De Niro — even if ''The Phoenician Scheme'' is (checks notes one last time) their first movie together.
''I would remember,'' Cera deadpans. ''I would never have passed up the opportunity.''
''The Phoenician Scheme,'' which Focus Features releases Friday in theaters, stars Benicio del Toro as the international tycoon Zsa-zsa Korda, who after a lifetime of swindling and exploiting has decided to make his daughter, a novitiate named Liesl (Mia Threapleton), the heir to his estate.
Cera plays Liesl's Norwegian tutor Bjørn Lund. And because of the strong leading performances, you couldn't quite say Cera steals the show, he's certainly one of the very best things about ''The Phoenician Scheme" — and that's something for a movie that includes Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston playing a game of HORSE. Bjørn is an entomologist, which means Cera spends a sizable portion of the movie in a bow tie with an insect gently poised on his finger.
''He is sort of a bug, himself,'' Cera, speaking in an interview at the Cannes Film Festival shortly before the premiere of ''The Phoenician Scheme,'' says with a wry smile. ''And he sheds his skin and becomes his truth self.''
If Cera's role in ''The Phoenician Scheme'' feels like a long time coming, it is. He and Anderson first met more than 15 years ago. Cera, 36, was then coming off his early breakthroughs in ''Arrested Development,'' ''Superbad'' and ''Juno.'' A comic wunderkind from Ontario who stood out even among the ''Arrested Development'' cast as a teenager, Cera had caught Anderson's attention.
''It was something arranged by an agent in New York and we went to a kind of cocktail party,'' Anderson recalls by phone. ''We were with Harvey Keitel, too. So it was me and Harvey and Michael Cera — a totally unexpected combination. But I loved him. For years I've kind of felt like: Why haven't we already done something together?''