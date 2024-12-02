Michael Andretti's Formula 1 dream comes to bittersweet fruition without his involvement

''The other teams? For them, it was about the money. They don't want the money to go from split between 10 teams to split between 11 teams," he added. "But it was only a matter of time before General Motors was going to be approved and I feel it is incorrect to say it happened because Michael stepped aside. What did Michael do? Why would people not want him? Because he spoke publicly? He didn't break any rules. He didn't abuse anyone. If people want to see it as personal, it is up to them. He doesn't annoy me."