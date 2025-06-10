Micah Parsons shows up for minicamp with Cowboys, has lengthy chat with Jerry Jones

FRISCO, Texas — Micah Parsons showed up for mandatory minicamp with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday and had a long conversation with owner Jerry Jones on the practice field while his teammates went through drills.
The discussion went on for about 30 minutes, and the two-time All-Pro edge rusher said none of it was about the contract extension he hopes to sign soon.
Parsons is going into the final year of his rookie deal, just as CeeDee Lamb was a year ago when the star receiver stayed away from the Cowboys throughout the offseason and training camp before agreeing to a $136 million, four-year contract less than two weeks before the season.
While Parsons' presence wasn't constant during the voluntary portion of the offseason, he said he had no plans to skip mandatory sessions, including when the club reports for training camp in California next month.
When asked if that meant practicing on the West Coast without a new contract, Parsons said: ''We'll see. Time will tell.''
Parsons didn't practice Tuesday, saying he had some back tightness after working out with cornerback Trevon Diggs, who also was present but not practicing as he recovers from another knee surgery. Diggs had been rehabbing away from the team before this week.
It's unlikely Parsons will do any significant on-field work this week, which will then start the clock on trying to get a deal done before camp.
''I just keep on working,'' said Parsons, who is set to earn $24 million on the fifth-year team option for the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft. ''I think it's still about football. I understand the business side always kinds of creeps in every couple of years in the football. I just keep it about football.''