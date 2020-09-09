Anytime I get a new product from Sennheiser, I know there’s a near-100% likelihood it’s going to be great. So it was no surprise when I unboxed the Sennheiser MKE 200 directional microphone, placed it on my digital camera and it worked battery-free in a plug-and-play manner.

It’s the latest in Sennheiser’s MKE microphone series, all of which provide quality upgrades to a camera’s built-in mic. The compact microphone has built-in shock absorption and attaches with a cold shoe mount that easily slides onto a camera’s flash shoe, enabling it to work hands-free so the videographer can concentrate on the camera controls. A 3.5mm cable attaches the microphone to the camera’s audio in-port.

The MKE 200 also works with most mobile phones, but you’ll need a bracket (not included) to hold it. The device also includes the photo industry standard 1/4-20 thread for attaching it to tripods, etc.

I tested the mic with my DSLR on some basic street scenes — kids playing, people taking morning walks, etc. In every situation the directional design captured my wanted audio but not unwanted background noise. My environment wasn’t windy but Sennheiser designed the MKE 200 with a layer of protective mesh inside the housing in addition to a furry windshield that’s included in the package. ($100, en-us.sennheiser.com)