Skip Schumaker was voted National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night after guiding the Miami Marlins to just their fourth postseason appearance.

The first-year manager led Miami to an 84-78 record — including 33-14 in one-run games — and a berth in the Wild Card Series, where the Marlins lost to Philadelphia.

The voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America occurred before the start of the postseason. Schumaker defeated Milwaukee's Craig Counsell — who left to manage the Chicago Cubs last week — and Atlanta's Brian Snitker in a tight vote.

Schumaker received eight first-place votes, three more than runner-up Counsell. Snitker also received eight but had far fewer second- and third-place votes than Schumaker.

The Marlins have had four managers win this award — Schumaker, Don Mattingly in 2020, Joe Girardi in 2006 and Jack McKeon in 2003.

The American League award was to be announced later Tuesday.

