UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. — Sam Waardenburg scored 14 points and Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong each scored 12 and Miami beat Penn State 63-58 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game Wednesday night.

Jaheam Cornwall made two foul shots to reduce Penn State's deficit to 60-58 with 1:31 remaining. McGusty missed a 3-pointer on Miami's next possession, but Jordan Miller secured the offensive rebound and McGusty followed the miss with a made 3 to seal it with 38 seconds left.

Penn State used a 15-2 run and turned a 38-30 deficit into a 45-40 lead when Jalanni White made a layup with 12:16 remaining.

McGusty countered going on his own 7-0 outburst with a jump shot, 3-pointer and a layup in a little more than two-minute span. Cornwall responded with a 3 for the Nittany Lions with 8:30 left, but Moore made back-to-back layups and Miami (5-3) led for the remainder.

John Harrar made all six of his shot attempts for Penn State (4-3), was 4 for 5 from the foul line and scored 16 points with 12 rebounds. Seth Lundy scored 14 with eight rebounds.

