Milwaukee Bucks (8-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (7-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Miami takes on Milwaukee following overtime win
By The Associated Press
Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -2; over/under is 221.5
BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Milwaukee Bucks after the Heat took down the Dallas Mavericks 123-118 in overtime.
The Heat are 5-4 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is 3-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Bucks are 6-8 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.8.
The Heat's 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 14.8 per game the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 113.1 points per game, 2.5 more than the 110.6 the Heat allow to opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Heat.
Brook Lopez is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bucks.
LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.
Bucks: 7-3, averaging 114.1 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.
INJURIES: Heat: Terry Rozier: out (foot).
Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle), AJ Johnson: day to day (achilles).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
