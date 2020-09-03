Milwaukee Bucks (56-17, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -5.5; over/under is 223.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Miami leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the previous meeting 116-114. Goran Dragic scored 23 points to help lead Miami to the victory and Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 29 points in defeat for Milwaukee.

The Heat have gone 30-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is 23-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bucks are 37-7 in conference games. Milwaukee is second in the NBA scoring 18 fast break points per game. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler leads the Heat with 6.0 assists, and scores 19.9 points per game. Tyler Herro is averaging 18.2 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 16.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Heat: Averaging 112.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points on 45.7% shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 114.1 points, 48.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 43.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Gabe Vincent: out (shoulder), Chris Silva: out (groin).

Bucks: None listed.