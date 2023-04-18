Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (58-24, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -9; over/under is 221.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the last matchup 130-117 on April 16 led by 35 points from Jimmy Butler, while Khris Middleton scored 33 points for the Bucks.

The Bucks have gone 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 0-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Heat have gone 24-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks second in the league allowing just 109.8 points while holding opponents to 48.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.3% and averaging 31.1 points for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Bam Adebayo is scoring 20.4 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Heat. Butler is averaging 18.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 117.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back).

Heat: Tyler Herro: out (hand), Nikola Jovic: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.