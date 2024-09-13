MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hits his head on the turf, leaves Dolphins-Bills game because of a concussion.
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hits his head on the turf, leaves Dolphins-Bills game because of a concussion
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hits his head on the turf, leaves Dolphins-Bills game because of a concussion.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 13, 2024 at 2:31AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande
China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande.