Miami museum opens a new exhibit that examines a century of swimwear and its connection to Florida

Women weren't the only ones expected to cover up in early 20th century. Topless swimwear for men didn't become common until the 1930s, when Olympic swimmer Johnny Weissmuller bared his chest as Tarzan in 12 films between 1932 and 1948. Many of the movies were shot at least partially in Florida, and Weissmuller worked as a swim instructor at the Miami Biltmore Hotel before landing the iconic role.