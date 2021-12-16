HOUSTON — Miami Herald President Nancy Meyer has been hired as the new publisher of the Houston Chronicle, Hearst Corp. announced.
Meyer will succeed John McKeon, who is retiring after a 40-year career in newspapers, Hearst said in its Wednesday announcement.
The Chronicle reported that Meyer's career included serving as publisher of the Herald, a McClatchy newspaper, and the Orlando Sentinel and Hartford Courant, both owned by the Tribune Publishing Co. She also was a former president of the Gannett-owned Bergen Record.
The 58-year-old New Jersey native is the first woman to hold the top post at the Chronicle, the flagship of the Hearst newspaper chain.
