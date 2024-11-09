Sports

Miami faces Minnesota on 3-game slide

Miami Heat (3-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

By The Associated Press

November 9, 2024 at 7:03AM

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami comes into the matchup with Minnesota as losers of three games in a row.

Minnesota finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 113.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.5 last season.

Miami finished 46-36 overall, 32-20 in Eastern Conference action and 24-17 on the road a season ago. The Heat averaged 110.1 points per game last season, 47.2 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Heat: Kevin Love: day to day (reconditioning), Jaime Jaquez Jr.: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

