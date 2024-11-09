Miami Heat (3-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference)
Miami faces Minnesota on 3-game slide
Miami Heat (3-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference)
By The Associated Press
Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Miami comes into the matchup with Minnesota as losers of three games in a row.
Minnesota finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 113.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.5 last season.
Miami finished 46-36 overall, 32-20 in Eastern Conference action and 24-17 on the road a season ago. The Heat averaged 110.1 points per game last season, 47.2 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.
Heat: Kevin Love: day to day (reconditioning), Jaime Jaquez Jr.: day to day (illness).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Minnesota Wild (10-2-2, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-9-1, in the Central Division)