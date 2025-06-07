Miami bounces back to defeat Louisville 9-6 and force Game 3 of their super regional

Sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Renzon Gonzalez drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Daniel Cuvet added a three-run home run in the eighth and Miami defeated Louisville 9-6 on Saturday to even the Louisville Super Regional at a game apiece.

In the seventh, Dorian Gonzalez Jr. doubled to lead off the inning and later scored the go-ahead run on a single by Renzo Gonzalez for a 6-5 Miami lead. Cuvet's one-out home run to left made it 9-5 in the eighth.

Louisville scored a run in the ninth on a single by Lucas Moore and the Cardinals had runners on first and second with nobody out before Brian Walters retired the next three batters.

Game 3 is set for Sunday with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Miami has 25 previous appearances in the CWS and Louisville has made it five times.

Louisville took a 3-1 lead in the third inning when Zion Rose singled for one run and Eddie King Jr. belted a two-run home run.

Jake Munroe, who hit two home runs in Louisville's 8-1 win on Friday, hit a solo shot in the fourth for a 4-1 lead.

Miami took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Jake Kulikowski drove in a run with a single and Jake Ogden added a three-run home run. All four runs were unearned.

King's solo home run in the seventh tied it at 5-all, then Gonzalez and Gonzalez came through for Miami in the bottom of the inning. Cuvet made it a four-run cushion in the eighth.

Carson Fischer (5-1) pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run. Walters picked up his 11th save, allowing one run in two innings.

Jack Brown (5-5) took the loss.

