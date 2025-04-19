Wires

Miami beats Atlanta 123-114 in overtime to advance to face top-seeded Cleveland in the first round of the NBA playoffs

The Associated Press
April 19, 2025 at 1:42AM

ATLANTA — Miami beats Atlanta 123-114 in overtime to advance to face top-seeded Cleveland in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

