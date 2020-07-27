An e-mail from Macalester President Suzanne Rivera to staff, faculty, students and parents confirmed Monday that the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletics Conference will move six sports, including football, to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The MIAC Presidents’ Council “has decided to postpone the fall seasons for football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country and volleyball to the spring,’’ Rivera wrote in the e-mail. The MIAC expects men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis to play in some form in the fall, Rivera’s e-mail said.

The Star Tribune reported Friday that the MIAC was postponing several fall sports until the spring. MIAC Commissioner Dan McKane reiterated Monday that the league will announce its decision Tuesday.

The MIAC earlier this month canceled all nonconference competition in fall sports, and league member Carleton announced July 10 it was canceling all fall sports and postponing competition in winter and spring sports until after the fall academic term.

It’s unclear what the MIAC’s move will mean for winter sports such as hockey and basketball, which usually start their seasons in late October and early November, respectively, at the Division III level.

The NCAA Division III Management Council last week approved a proposal to allow schools to move or extend fall sports competitions to the spring.

Macalester, a member of the Midwest Conference in football, will not compete in the sport this season. Rivera also said the Scots have not committed to playing golf or tennis this fall and are awaiting further health and safety precautions.

NSIC cuts games, delays start

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, a 16-team NCAA Division II league that includes nine Minnesota schools, announced it is delaying the start of fall competitions and trimming its football season to eight games.

Practices in football and men’s and women’s cross-country can begin Sept. 2, with competitions starting Sept. 26. In volleyball and soccer, practices can start Sept. 8 and competitions can follow on Oct. 2.

The NSIC, which earlier eliminated nonconference games, won’t use divisions in football and instead will crown an overall champion. Volleyball will have a 15-game schedule, while soccer will have an 11-game slate.