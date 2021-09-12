Jaran Roste passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and ran for two touchdowns to lead Bethel, ranked No. 17 in the d3football.com poll, to a 28-7 nonconference victory over Wis.-Platteville on Saturday in Arden Hills.

Roste scored on runs of 3 and 33 yards in the fourth quarter for the Royals (2-0), who outscored the Pioneers, 21-0, in the final quarter.

Roste, a junior from Alexandria, Minn., rushed for 70 yards and completed 17 of 21 passes.

Bryce Kunkle rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown for the Royals.

Concordia (Moorhead) 55, Presentation 14: Tanner Dubois threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Cobbers to the nonconference victory over the Saints. Dubois, a senior from Fargo, N.D., completed 36 of 45 passes and threw for touchdowns of 16, 71, 23 and 29 yards. Andy Gravdahl caught touchdown passes of 71 and 29 yards and returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown for the Cobbers.

Carleton 50, Minn.-Morris 13: Johnathan Singleton passed for 365 yards and two touchdowns and Oryon Hamlin rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Knights to the nonconference victory over the host Cougars.

Gustavus Adolphus 27, Wartburg 18: Michael Veldman passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Gusties past the Knights, ranked No. 15, in St. Peter, Minn. Veldman, a senior from Becker, Minn., threw three scoring passes in the second half. The Gusties trailed 10-7 at halftime.

Nebraska Wesleyan 20, Augsburg 19: The host Auggies missed a 25-yard field goal in the final minute, as the Prairie Wolves held on for the nonconference victory. Cade Sheehan threw two touchdown passes for the Auggies.

St. Olaf 17, Luther 9: Jordan Embry rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown to lead the Oles to the nonconference victory in Decorah, Iowa.

Trinity 64, Macalester 0: Tucker Horn passed for 327 yards and six touchdowns to lead the host Tigers past the Scots in San Antonio, Texas.