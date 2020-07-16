The MIAC on Thursday joined the growing list of college sports leagues nationally that have banned nonconference games for fall sports over concerns for the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Big Ten made that same decision and was quickly followed by the Pac-12. Since then, the Big East has followed suit.

This will be St. Thomas' final season in the MIAC (Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), and the Tommies canceled scheduled nonconference football games against Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Benedictine (Ill.). St. John's canceled against Aurora (Ill.) and Whitworth (Wash.). Bethel against North Park (Ill.) Wisconsin-Platteville.

"The conference will continue to evaluate options over the next several weeks before making a final decision on how and when athletics will return to MIAC campuses," the MIAC said in its news release.

The Midwest Conference also canceled its nonconference games for fall sports. Macalester, a member of the MIAC in other sports, plays in the Midwest Conference for football and will rejoin the MIAC for football in 2021.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference had canceled its nonconference games.