Meyers homers twice and drives in a career-high 7 as the Astros beat the White Sox 8-3

CHICAGO — Jake Meyers homered twice and set a career high with seven RBIs, helping the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Saturday.
Batting ninth, Meyers had four hits in his third career multihomer game.
Hunter Brown (5-1) struck out nine in six innings, winning his fifth straight decision. The right-hander allowed three runs — all in the first inning — and four hits.
Houston had lost two in a row, including the opener of the three-game series on Friday.
Andrew Vaughn had two hits and two RBIs for last-place Chicago. Fraser Ellard (0-2) got the loss.
White Sox right-hander Davis Martin permitted three runs and eight hits in five innings.
Meyers hit his first homer of the season on Martin's first pitch of the third. He tied it at 3 with a two-run triple with two out in the fourth, capping a 10-pitch at bat.
Meyers connected for a tiebreaking three-run shot in the sixth against Penn Murfee, and he also doubled home Zach Dezenzo in a two-run eighth.