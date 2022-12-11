GREEN BAY, Wis. — Cade Meyer had 25 points in Green Bay's 70-64 victory against UMKC on Saturday night.
Meyer added seven rebounds for the Phoenix (2-8). Brock Heffner scored 17 points and added six rebounds and four blocks. Zae Blake went 3 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.
The Kangaroos (4-9) were led by Shemarri Allen, who recorded 28 points and four steals. Rayquawndis Mitchell added 16 points for UMKC. Tyler Andrews also put up six points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Portland executes down the stretch to beat Timberwolves 124-118
Damian Lillard finished with 36 and was 15-for-15 from the free-throw line while Anfernee Simons had 31 for the Trail Blazers.
Gophers
Six-goal flurry leads Gophers to victory and weekend sweep of Wisconsin in men's hockey
Minnesota fell behind 2-0 before a Wisconsin game misconduct changed the direction of the game.
Sports
Edwards and the Timberwolves visit conference foe Portland
Minnesota Timberwolves (13-13, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (14-12, sixth in the Western Conference)
Wolves
Russell's game growing stronger for Wolves as the season progresses
After a slow start, D'Angelo Russell's shooting and assists have shown dramatic improvement — just when the team needs him.
Sports
Light heavyweight title remains vacant after draw in UFC 282
The light heavyweight title remained vacant Saturday night after judges awarded the main event in UFC 282 a draw so controversial that both fighters, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, agreed Ankalaev should have won the belt.