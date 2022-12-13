Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Green Bay Phoenix (2-8, 1-1 Horizon) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -12.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on the Saint Thomas Tommies after Cade Meyer scored 25 points in Green Bay's 70-64 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Tommies are 4-0 in home games. St. Thomas is eighth in the Summit with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooks Allen averaging 4.0.

The Phoenix have gone 0-4 away from home. Green Bay has a 0-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 8.5 points for the Tommies. Andrew Rohde is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Meyer is averaging 11 points for the Phoenix. Zae Blake is averaging 10.8 points for Green Bay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.