Mexico's ruling party headed toward control of newly elected Supreme Court, vote tallies show

— Giovanni Figueroa Mejía is a lawyer from the Pacific coast state of Nayarit with a doctorate in constitutional law. He currently works as an academic at the Iberoamericana University in Mexico City. He's worked in human rights. While he holds no clear party affiliation, he supported the judicial overhaul pushed forward by Morena, saying in an interview with his university that the overhaul ''was urgent and necessary in order to rebuild'' the judiciary. He said some of his work in constitutional law was cited in justifying the reform.