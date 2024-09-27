Mexico's populist president held court each morning for 6 years. Now he's retiring from public life

Throughout his nearly six-year term in office, López Obrador's morning media briefings, known as ''las mañaneras,'' have provided him with a powerful tool: a direct line to his political base, broadcast live on government and local news channels, and streaming online. Without pausing to take bathroom breaks or even a sip of water, the president stands at the podium talking for sometimes more than three hours, often in long, roundabout musings or rambling diatribes, all in simple language that anyone tuning in can understand.