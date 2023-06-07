MEXICO CITY — Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday he will resign his position next week to dedicate himself to seeking the nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's party to be its presidential candidate in next year's election.

Ebrard is among three leading aspirants for the nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's ruling Morena party.

For months, Ebrard has been juggling his foreign policy duties and pre-campaign activities. He said he will resign Monday, June 12.

The other leading contenders for the party's nomination are Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Interior Minister Adán Augusto López.

Whomever Morena chooses as its candidate is expected to be the frontrunner in next year's presidential election.