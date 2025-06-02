Mexico's first judicial elections are marked by low turnout, confusion and disillusionment

MEXICO CITY — Mexico held its first-ever judicial elections Sunday, stirring controversy and sowing confusion among voters who struggled to understand a process set to transform the country's court system.
Polls closed and poll workers began counting colored ballots Sunday night with the question hanging in the air of what will become of Mexico's judiciary, the answer to which will only emerge in the coming days as results roll in.
Mexico's electoral authority announced late in the night that 13% of Mexico's 100 million voters cast ballots at the polls, lagging far behind the 60% turnout just a year before during the country's presidential election.
Nevertheless, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called the voting ''a complete success."
''Mexico is the most democratic country in the world,'' she added.
Experts warned of startling low turnout in the lead up to the historic elections due to the mindboggling array of unfamiliar choices and the novelty of voting for judges. Experts say those factors may throw into question the legitimacy of the election, which has faced months of fierce scrutiny.
Sheinbaum, a member of Mexico's ruling party, Morena, rejected the criticisms and insisted the election would only only make Mexico more democratic and root out corruption in a system that most people in the country believe is broken.
''Whoever says that there is authoritarianism in Mexico is lying,'' she said. ''Mexico is a country that is only becoming more free, just and democratic because that is the will of the people.''