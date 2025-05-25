Mexico's Del Toro completes a full week in pink. He's got 1 more week to go to win the Giro

ASIAGO, Italy — Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro has worn the Giro d'Italia leader's pink jersey for one week.
Now he's got one more week to go as the 21-year-old attempts to beat all of the pre-race favorites and claim his first Grand Tour victory.
And what a final week it will be, with all of the biggest climbs in this year's race grouped together before the Giro ends in Rome next Sunday.
''Little by little,'' Del Toro said. "I want to bring it (the pink jersey) home.
''We need to play with the cards that are there and we will see who we play in the last week," Del Toro added. "But for sure I showed a little bit that I am quite good.''
Del Toro closed down attack after attack on the two climbs of the 15th stage Sunday and maintained his advantage of 1 minute, 20 seconds over Simon Yates.
''It's not easy,'' Del Toro said. ''I need to be there when someone strong goes."
Notably, pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic, the 2023 champion who was fifth overall, was dropped on the second climb and fell to 10th, 3:53 behind.