MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said Wednesday that at least 108 Mexicans have died of complications related to COVID-19 in the United States, more than half of those in New York.
The actual number could be higher, because Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement that the figures only include deaths reported to its consulates.
Some 11 million Mexicans live in the United States, about 4.5 million without legal status.
The statement said 86 Mexicans had died in New York. The next highest figure was seven in Illinois. It also said it had seen an increase in reported infections of Mexicans in the U.S., but did not provide data.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Nation
Even as virus deaths mount, governments eye exit strategies
Even as coronavirus deaths mount across Europe, New York and other hot spots, the U.S. and other governments are slowly beginning to envision an exit strategy and contemplating a staggered and carefully calibrated relaxation of the restrictions designed to curb the scourge.
World
Mexico reports 108 COVID-19 deaths in US, most in New York
The Mexican government said Wednesday that at least 108 Mexicans have died of complications related to COVID-19 in the United States, more than half of those in New York.
World
UN health agency on defensive after Trump slams it on virus
The World Health Organization was on the defensive Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump blasted the U.N. health body over its recommendations on the coronavirus and threatened to strip hundreds of millions of dollars that had come from its top single donor. Some African leaders rallied around the WHO's Ethiopian-born director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who declined to respond to questions about Trump's specific criticisms and said, "Why would I care about being attacked when people are dying?"
World
Bridge collapses in Italy, newest crumbling infrastructure
A huge bridge section has collapsed in Tuscany, the latest case of Italy's infrastructure crumbling after years of neglect.
World
Watchdog: Syrian air force responsible for chemical attacks
The global chemical weapons watchdog issued a report Wednesday blaming the Syrian air force for a series of chemical attacks using sarin and chlorine in late March 2017 on the central town of Latamneh.