Mexico puts relations with US and Canadian embassies 'on pause' for slamming judicial overhaul plan

Salazar has since dialed back his tone, writing on X that he was open to a dialogue and that he respected Mexican sovereignty. But as he did, members of the bipartisan Senate Foreign Relations Committee, including Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, issued a joint statement saying they were ''deeply concerned'' about the judicial overhaul and other proposed reforms to the constitution, which they say could ''contradict commitments'' made in their trade agreement.