Mexico mourns naval cadet killed when training ship collided with Brooklyn Bridge

XALAPA, Mexico — Dozens of people gathered overnight in the street where one of the Mexican naval cadets who died when their training vessel hit the Brooklyn Bridge lived.
América Yamilet Sánchez, 20, was in the final year of her studies at the naval academy when she was killed aboard the naval teaching vessel Cuauhtemoc on Saturday.
A small crowd gathered near her home in the early hours of Tuesday, many holding white roses and their cell phones to illuminate the way for the hearse carrying her body.
Naval officers accompanied her arrival around midnight at the orange painted house in Veracruz's state capital Xalapa.
Sánchez was the pride of her family, a standout student and athlete, who had already distinguished herself — scoring top marks in her naval systems engineering studies. She was a squadron leader and among those selected for the special group that accompanied President Claudia Sheinbaum at her inauguration.
''I'm going to carry you in my heart. My daughter is the pride of all of Mexico, for all the world,'' Cosme Sánchez said, holding a photograph of his daughter in her dress uniform. ''I'm devastated, but we're going to move forward. My daughter was an example for everyone, she's going to be remembered as she should be.''
Among the flower arrangements at her family's home was one with a one with a white sash reading, ''Barracudas family, with love.'' It came from the local swimming school where Sánchez learned to take her first strokes a decade ago. At the naval academy she won medals and represented the institution nationally in open water swimming competitions.
Her most recent honor was being awarded a place aboard the Cuauhtemoc, which planned to visit 22 ports in 15 countries. On Saturday, she sent her parents photos, told them she loved them and spoke excitedly of the ship's next stop: Iceland.