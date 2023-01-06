MEXICO CITY — The operation to detain Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, unleashed firefights that turned the northern city of Culiacan into a war zone, authorities said Friday.

In a blow-by-blow description of the Wednesday battles that killed 10 military personnel and 19 suspected members of the Sinaloa drug cartel, Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said cartel gunmen opened fire on troops with .50-caliber machine guns.

The army responded by calling in Blackhawk helicopter gunships to attack a convoy of 25 cartel vehicles, including truck-mounted cartel gun platforms.

The cartel then opened fire on the military aircraft, forcing two of them down with "a significant number of impacts" in each of the two aircraft, Sandoval said. The gang then sent hordes of gunmen to attack fixed-wing aircraft, both military and civilian, at the city's international airport.

One civilian airliner was hit. The gunmen also shot up airport buildings in a bid to prevent authorities from flying the capture cartel boss out of the city. But, Sandoval said, authorities anticipating the resistance had loaded Ovidio Guzman onto a military helicopter to fly him back to Mexico City.

The Mexican administration bagged the high-profile cartel figure just days before hosting U.S. President Joe Biden. Samuel González, who founded Mexico's special prosecutor's office for organized crime in the 1990s, said Guzmán's capture was a "gift" ahead of Biden's visit. The Mexican government "is working to have a calm visit," he said.

Juan Carlos Ayala, a Culiacan resident and Sinaloa University professor who studies the sociology of drug trafficking, said Ovidio Guzmán was an obvious target at least since 2019.

"Ovidio's fate had been decided. Moreover, he was identified as the biggest trafficker of fentanyl and the most visible Chapos leader."

The running shootouts killed one Culiacan policeman, and wounded 17 police officers and 35 military personnel.

The scope of the violence was such that Sinaloa Gov. Ruben Rocha said cartel gunmen showed up at local hospitals, trying to abduct doctors and take them away to treat wounded fighters. Rocha said that gunmen would be treated if they showed up at hospitals, but that gunmen shouldn't try to abduct medical personnel.

Gunmen carjacked 250 vehicles, burned over 50 of them, and blocked 18 roadways with burning cars and trucks.

Culiacan residents posted video on social media showing convoys of gunmen in pickup trucks and SUVs rolling down boulevards in the city on Thursday. At least one convoy included a flatbed truck with a mounted gun in the back.

All entrances to the city were blocked and similar acts played out in other parts of Sinaloa.

Rev. Esteban Robles, spokesman for the Roman Catholic diocese in Culiacan, said Thursday that "there is an atmosphere of uncertainty, tension," and that those who could were staying inside their homes.

"A lot of the streets are still blocked by the cars that were burned," Robles said.

The Culiacan municipal government warned: "Don't leave home! The safety of Culiacan's citizens is the most important." Schools, local government and many private businesses closed.

Oscar Loza, a human rights activist in Culiacan, described the situation as tense, with some looting at stores. On the south side of the city, where Loza lives, people reported convoys of gunmen moving toward a military base, but Loza said streets around his house were eerily quiet. "You don't hear any traffic," he said.

Asked how locals were reacting to the arrest, Ayala said that "People have differing views, but I think the majority are with them," — the Sinaloa cartel.

That may be because of the money the cartel brings to the region, but also because locals know that even after federal troops withdraw, the cartel will still be there. As bad as it is, the cartel has ensured relative stability, if not peace.

Guzmán was indicted by the United States on drug trafficking charges in 2018. According to both governments, he had assumed a growing role among his brothers in carrying on their father's business, along with long- time cartel boss Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard confirmed that the government had received a request in 2019 from the United States for Guzmán's arrest for purposes of extradition. He said that request would have to be updated and processed, but he added that first an open case in Mexico awaits Guzmán.

Ismael Bojorquez, director of the local news outlet Riodoce, which specializes in coverage of the area's drug trafficking, said the violent reaction had to do with the president's less aggressive stance toward organized crime.

"They (cartels) have taken advantage of these four years to organize themselves, arm themselves, strengthen their structures, their finances," he said. "I believe there are more weapons than three years ago. All of organized crime's armies have strengthened, not just the Chapitos, and this is the price that society is paying for this strategy of the federal government."

At Culiacan's airport, Téllez's commercial flight waited for its chance to take off as two large military planes landed with troops as did three or four military helicopters, and marines and soldiers began deploying along the perimeter of the runway.

When the airline flight was finally preparing to accelerate, Téllez heard gunshots in the distance. Within 15 seconds the sound was suddenly more intense and much closer, and passengers threw themselves to the floor, he said.

He did not know the plane had been hit by gunfire until a flight attendant told them. No one was injured, but the plane hastily retreated to the terminal.

___

Associated Press writers Fabiola Sánchez and Christopher Sherman contributed to this report.