MEXICO CITY — Mexico's health safety council announced Wednesday that it has approved the use of Cuba's three-dose Abdala coronavirus vaccine.
The council said it had sufficient evidence the vaccine is safe and effective.
The approval for emergency use does not necessarily mean the Mexican government, which is currently the country's only purchaser of vaccines, will acquire or administer Abdala in Mexico.
Mexico has approved 10 vaccines for use, but has made little use of some, like China's Sinopharm.
Cuba has approved Abdala for use domestically and begun commercial exports of the three-dose vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela.
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Hong Kong police charge 2 from news outlet with sedition
Hong Kong police on Thursday formally charged two people from an online pro-democracy news outlet with sedition, a day after the outlet said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.
World
US Navy seizes $4 million worth of heroin in Arabian Sea
United States navy vessels seized 385 kilograms (849 pounds) of heroin in the Arabian Sea worth some $4 million, in a major bust by the international maritime operation in the region, officials said Thursday.
World
African leaders hail Tutu, but many don't follow his lead
African leaders are paying tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his fearless campaign that helped end South Africa's brutal apartheid regime and bring democracy to the country.
World
Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India
Indian police on Thursday arrested a Hindu religious leader for allegedly making a derogatory speech against India's independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and praising his assassin.
World
Indonesia navy ship tows boat with Rohingya refugees to port
An Indonesian navy ship on Thursday was towing a boat carrying 120 Rohingya Muslims into port after it had drifted for days off the country's northernmost province of Aceh, a navy official said.