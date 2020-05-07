MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said Wednesday it has allowed a cruise ship with no passengers aboard to dock at the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta for "humanitarian reasons."
The Regent Seven Seas Splendor sailed from Los Angeles with only 125 crew members aboard of various nationalities, and Mexico's Transportation Department said Wednesday that the ship would be in port for 30 days for port services.
The department said the health of the ship's crew would be reviewed and monitored.
The luxury cruiser is scheduled to sail for La Paz in Mexico's Baja California Sur state on June 6.
Mexico has over 27,600 coronavirus cases and over 2,700 deaths.
