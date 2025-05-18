Mexicans will elect a new judiciary June 1. A look at some of the candidates

MEXICO CITY — What do an activist searching for missing Mexicans, an attorney who once represented a drug lord and a university professor trying out TikTok have in common?
They are all campaigning for positions in Mexico's first judicial election on June 1.
More than 2,600 contenders are vying for 881 positions from Mexico's Supreme Court down to district courts across the country. In 2027, another election is planned to elect 800 more judicial positions.
Those on the June 1 ballots won a lottery after being screened by committees made up of people from the three branches of government. In order to qualify, they had to have a law degree, at least five years of professional practice, write an essay and collect letters of recommendation from friends and colleagues.
Foreign governments, including the United States, and civil society organizations in Mexico criticized the change, warning that it would lead to a politicization of the judiciary and weaken its independence.
Electing judges was former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's way to root out corruption. Make them accountable to the people, he said. The contentious reform's passage was among the last major acts of his presidency last September.
Here are some of the candidates:
Delia Quiroa