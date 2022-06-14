MEXICO CITY — Mexican soldiers found a total of 50 meth labs in the first two weeks of June, Mexico's army said Monday.
The small labs were mainly located in low woods around the state of Sinaloa, home to the cartel of the same name.
The army said in a statement that in just three days, June 10-12, troops found 19 labs in Sinaloa.
The soldiers seized almost a thousand drums or plastic containers with chemicals. They also found a total of 32 52-gallon (200-liter) chemical reaction chambers, or cookers, used to produce methamphetamine.
Mexican cartels export tons of extremely pure meth to the United States each year, sometimes in liquid form.
World
Search continues for missing men in Brazilian Amazon
The search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon continued Monday following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river.
Business
Thieves make off with 20 freight containers at Mexican port
Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday.
World
Under pressure, German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to comment Monday on reports that he is planning to visit Ukraine together with his counterparts from France and Italy soon.
Business
Bucolic Ukraine forest is site of mass grave exhumation
The lush green beauty of a pine forest with singing birds contrasted with the violent deaths of newly discovered victims of Russia's war in Ukraine, as workers exhumed bodies from another mass grave near the town of Bucha on Kyiv's outskirts.