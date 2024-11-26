Wires

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 26, 2024 at 2:19PM

MEXICO CITY — Mexican president suggests Mexico could respond to any of Donald Trump's tariffs with tariffs of its own on US products.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

