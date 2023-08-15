MEXICO CITY — Mexico's Navy said Tuesday that its personnel seized an open boat carrying three tons of cocaine, about 200 nautical miles (360 kms) off the Pacific coast.
The Navy said three suspects were detained aboard the craft.
The boast was carrying 80 sacks that contained 6,130 pounds (2,800 kilograms) of cocaine. The suspects had two outboard motors and a tank with about 40 gallons (150 liters) of gasoline. The bust was made southeast of the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco in Guerrero state.
The Navy also found a sack with about 55 pounds (25 kilograms) of cocaine floating in the Caribbean just off the beach at the resort of Akumal, in the state of Quintana Roo.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Death toll rises to 11 in powerful explosion near the Dominican Republic's capital; 10 still missing
The death toll from a powerful explosion near the Dominican Republic's capital rose to 11 on Tuesday, with dozens injured. Firefighters were searching through smoldering rubble as people gathered outside hospitals, looking for missing loved ones.
World
Mexican Navy seizes 3 tons of cocaine on boat off Pacific coast
Mexico's Navy said Tuesday that its personnel seized an open boat carrying three tons of cocaine, about 200 nautical miles (360 kms) off the Pacific coast.
World
North Korea asserts US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned with American society
North Korea asserted Wednesday that a U.S. soldier who bolted into the North across the heavily armed Korean border last month did so after being disillusioned with the inequality of American society and racial discrimination in its Army.
World
New Paraguay president stresses South American country's ties with Taiwan at swearing-in ceremony
President Santiago Peña said Paraguay and Taiwan are ''not just allies, but also brothers'' when he was sworn in as the South American country's new president on Tuesday.
World
UN chief urges deployment of police special forces and military support to combat gangs in Haiti
The United Nations chief urged the international community on Tuesday to deploy a multinational force comprising ''police special forces and military support units'' to Haiti to combat gangs with sophisticated weapons and restore security to the impoverished Caribbean nation.