MEXICO CITY — A man was ordered to go on trial in Mexico on suspicion of intentionally setting a fire at a border bar that killed 11 people last week, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the state of Sonora said the Mexican suspect had been ejected from the bar in the border city of San Luis Rio Colorado because he was bothering women there.

They said he returned to the bar early Saturday and doused the place with a flammable liquid and set fire to it. The ensuing fire killed 10 Mexican citizens and one woman with American citizenship and injured six others.

He will be tried on 11 counts of homicide and six counts of attempted homicide, prosecutors said. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.

In line with Mexican law, the name of the 28-year-old suspect was not given.

San Luis Rio Colorado is located across the border from Yuma, Arizona, and is best known for its numerous dental clinics and pharmacies serving visiting Americans.