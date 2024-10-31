Mexican fuel flows to Cuba as the island faces blackouts and the loss of Russian and Venezuelan oil

Cuba's government has faced simmering frustrations and rare protests after it sharply hiked gas prices, further squeezing the pocketbooks of Cubans, who struggle to pay for the most basic food items, like eggs and chicken. The Cuban government blames the U.S. economic embargo for its woes, but Cuba's power grid has been left in disrepair and the government has long failed to invest in alternative energies like solar power, despite a plethora of sunshine.