Mexican driver Daniel Suárez out of NASCAR ride at Trackhouse Racing at end of 2025 season

CONCORD, N.C. — Daniel Suárez, the only Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR national series race, is out at Trackhouse Racing at the end of the 2025 season.
Trackhouse and Suárez officially called the parting a ''mutual decision'' that allows the driver an earlier opportunity to pursue a new ride for next season.
While Trackhouse did not name a replacement in the No. 99 Chevrolet, Suárez's departure opened the door for the team to promote teen sensation Connor Zilisch into the ride. Zilisch, who drives in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, has run three Cup races for Trackhouse this season, including Saturday night at Atlanta.
Suárez has just two wins in 305 career Cup starts, and is a distant 29th in the points standings this season. The 33-year-old Suarez is in his fifth season with Trackhouse Racing and was the team's first driver in 2021. He made NASCAR's playoffs two times with Trackhouse.
''We took a team nobody had even heard of in 2021 and in just a couple of years we were winning races and running upfront on a weekly basis,'' Suárez wrote on social media. ''Just like the seasons in a year, sometimes things change and we have agreed to each go in our own direction.''
Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks thanked Suárez for his contributions.
''The role Daniel has played in the Trackhouse origin story and its first five years will remain a valued part of the company's history forever,'' Marks said. ''His commitment, work ethic and dedication to the effort is one of the most impressive things I personally have seen in my career.''
Trackhouse Racing also has Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen under contract, along with Zilisch is its development driver. Chastain has six career wins and was the 2022 Cup Series runner-up while van Gisbergen has a win this year and is in the playoffs.