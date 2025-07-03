Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested by ICE for deportation, federal officials say

LOS ANGELES — Famed Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been arrested for entering the United States illegally and will be deported to Mexico, where he faces organized crime charges, U.S. federal officials said Thursday.
The arrest comes only days after the former middleweight champion lost a match against Jake Paul in Anaheim, California.
The 39-year-old boxer was picked up by a large number of federal agents while he was riding a scooter in front of his home in Studio City, according to Chávez's attorney Michael Goldstein.
''The current allegations are outrageous and simply another headline to terrorize the community,'' Goldstein said.
Many people across Southern California are on edge as immigration arrests have ramped up, prompting protests and the federal deployment of National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to downtown Los Angeles.
Goldstein did not know where Chávez was being detained as of Thursday morning, but said they were due in court Monday related to gun possession charges from last year and were to provide an update on his progress in a substance abuse program.
The Department of Homeland Security said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained Chávez for overstaying a tourist visa that expired in February 2024 after he entered the country in August 2023.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services flagged ICE about Chávez last year, saying he ''is an egregious public safety threat,'' and yet he was allowed back into the country Jan. 4, the agency said.