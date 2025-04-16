Mexican Baseball League's recent growth in attendance now rivals soccer clubs

MEXICO CITY — Robinson Canó spent 17 seasons playing Major League Baseball in front of all kinds of baseball fans, but he feels there's something special about his recent stint with the Diablos Rojos of the Mexican Baseball League.
He's not alone.
Mexico's summer league will open it's 100th season on Thursday aiming to keep an impressive growth in attendance that began after the Mexican national team's surprise run at the 2023 World Baseball Classic and now is already surpassing some first-division soccer clubs.
After finishing third in the 2023 tournament, many casual fans, some of them soccer enthusiasts disappointed after Mexico's national team was eliminated in the first round in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, turned their attention to baseball and many of them appear to have stayed for the long haul.
''We are constantly striving for growth and this season is not going to be different,'' league president Horacio de la Vega told The Associated Press. ''Our growth has to do with the fact that we are not selling just baseball, but a whole experience.''
In Mexico City, the ''baseball experience'' happens in the $160 million Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium, a venue that opened in March 2019 and seats 20,000.
Even though the ballpark is small compared to MLB standards, the carnival-like atmosphere stands out.
''This a special city, where the fans come to each game weather it is day or night,'' Canó told the AP. ''As a player, it is a big motivation to see the park full of fans supporting baseball.''