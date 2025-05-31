Mexican band Grupo Firme cancels US show, saying their visas were suspended by Trump administration

The group, which has soared to international fame playing Mexican regional music, said in a statement posted on its Instagram account that the visas of them and their team are currently under ''administrative review by the U.S. Embassy" and that it would make it ''impossible'' for them to perform in the La Onda Fest to be held in the city of Napa Valley, California on June 1. But the post didn't detail what it would mean in the long term for the musical group.