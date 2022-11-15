MONROE, La. — Nika Metskhvarishvili had 15 points in UL Monroe's 105-56 win against Central Baptist on Monday night.
Metskhvarishvili added five rebounds for the Warhawks (2-1). Victor Baffuto scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field, and added nine rebounds. Tyreke Locure recorded 13 points.
The Mustangs were led by Nate Duda, who recorded nine points. Central Baptist also got eight points from Tomas Mikyska.
NEXT UP
UL Monroe visits TCU in its next matchup on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
