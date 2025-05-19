Mets-Yankees: Bellinger caps big Subway Series as scorned Soto comes up empty in the Bronx

NEW YORK — Cody Bellinger lofted a high fly to deep right field, where Juan Soto positioned himself in front of an unfriendly Yankee Stadium crowd and came up short.
Summed up the entire Subway Series, really.
Soto was booed all weekend during a disappointing return to the Bronx, while Bellinger delivered several big hits that helped the New York Yankees get the best of their crosstown rivals.
Bellinger hit a game-breaking grand slam Sunday night that soared just beyond Soto's reach at the wall, and the Yankees beat the New York Mets 8-2 to take two of three at home in a matchup of first-place teams.
''I thought it was very fun," Bellinger said after equaling a career high with six RBIs in the finale of his first Subway Series. ''I really enjoyed it.''
Soto probably didn't. He went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts to the noisy delight of Yankees fans in a sellout crowd of 48,028. That left him 1 for 10 with four walks during his first series back in the Bronx since leaving the Yankees for a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the Mets.
The slugger didn't speak with reporters in the clubhouse after the game.
''It was good to see him,'' Yankees star Aaron Judge said, ''but happy we were kind of — either walk him or not let him do any damage, especially in this series.''